Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

985 N Powhatan Street Arlington Va 22205. Don't miss this renovated Cape Cod Arlington Home! Available July 10th to be called home. This beautiful corner lot brick home is situated in an established park like neighborhood and boasts of well taken care of interior and exterior. Wood floors, fireplace, screened in patio, rec room basement, Updated baths, stainless steel appliances granite counter tops, wood cabinets right to ceiling, Close to East Falls Church Metro, and short ride to Seven Corners for shopping and so much more. Easy Access to Route 66, close to Washington DC.