All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 985 N POWHATAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
985 N POWHATAN STREET
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

985 N POWHATAN STREET

985 North Powhatan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

985 North Powhatan Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Madison Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
985 N Powhatan Street Arlington Va 22205. Don't miss this renovated Cape Cod Arlington Home! Available July 10th to be called home. This beautiful corner lot brick home is situated in an established park like neighborhood and boasts of well taken care of interior and exterior. Wood floors, fireplace, screened in patio, rec room basement, Updated baths, stainless steel appliances granite counter tops, wood cabinets right to ceiling, Close to East Falls Church Metro, and short ride to Seven Corners for shopping and so much more. Easy Access to Route 66, close to Washington DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 N POWHATAN STREET have any available units?
985 N POWHATAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 985 N POWHATAN STREET have?
Some of 985 N POWHATAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 N POWHATAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
985 N POWHATAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 N POWHATAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 985 N POWHATAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 985 N POWHATAN STREET offer parking?
No, 985 N POWHATAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 985 N POWHATAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 985 N POWHATAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 N POWHATAN STREET have a pool?
No, 985 N POWHATAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 985 N POWHATAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 985 N POWHATAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 985 N POWHATAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 985 N POWHATAN STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N
Arlington, VA 22201
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
The Macedonian
2229 South Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA 22206
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Westmont Gardens Apartments
3860 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University