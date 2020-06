Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Master Bedroom/Bath Townhouse with possible 3rd bedroom/office/den on lower level. Attached garage and additional parking space as well as street parking. Main Level Open and bright with eat in kitchen, Living/dining room combination, lower level walkout to patio. Steps to Everything including bus, food, shopping, etc. Pets Case By Case.