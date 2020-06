Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Fantastic top floor 2 br or 1 br + Den 2 full bath home in Clarendons newest boutique building. Just 13 homes two blocks from Metro, restaurants, grocery, everything. One garage parking space available at $150/mo. Check the comps this is the best deal in Clarendon with 928 sq ft of like new luxury living. Call anytime for appointment to see.