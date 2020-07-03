All apartments in Arlington
901 MONROE STREET N
901 MONROE STREET N

901 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Magnificent apartment conveniently located across the street from Virginia Square metro and Starbucks and only minutes to Clarendon and Ballston. Luxury 2 bedroom/2 bath suites with equal size bedrooms on each side of the spacious living area has been freshly painted and is full of natural light. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Generously sized closets, balcony off the family room and master bedroom, in unit washer/dryer, secure assigned parking space and extra storage in the underground garage add to the value of this beautiful apartment. Enjoy the fitness center, outdoor pool, library/game room and community room. Property manager is on site during regular business hours. Apartment is available immediately. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 MONROE STREET N have any available units?
901 MONROE STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 MONROE STREET N have?
Some of 901 MONROE STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 MONROE STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
901 MONROE STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 MONROE STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 901 MONROE STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 901 MONROE STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 901 MONROE STREET N offers parking.
Does 901 MONROE STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 MONROE STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 MONROE STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 901 MONROE STREET N has a pool.
Does 901 MONROE STREET N have accessible units?
No, 901 MONROE STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 901 MONROE STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 MONROE STREET N has units with dishwashers.

