901 MONROE STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym game room parking pool garage

Magnificent apartment conveniently located across the street from Virginia Square metro and Starbucks and only minutes to Clarendon and Ballston. Luxury 2 bedroom/2 bath suites with equal size bedrooms on each side of the spacious living area has been freshly painted and is full of natural light. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Generously sized closets, balcony off the family room and master bedroom, in unit washer/dryer, secure assigned parking space and extra storage in the underground garage add to the value of this beautiful apartment. Enjoy the fitness center, outdoor pool, library/game room and community room. Property manager is on site during regular business hours. Apartment is available immediately. No pets allowed.