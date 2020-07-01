All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
850 Randolph St Unit: 1157
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

850 Randolph St Unit: 1157

850 North Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ballston - Virginia Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

850 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
pet friendly
sauna
Community Amenities

24-hour resident concierge. Ready to handle packages, answer questions and provide assistance with neighborhood information.
Party room complete with large-screen TV, group seating and space for entertaining
Underground Parking Available
High-tech business center
Dry cleaning, convenience store and ATM on site
Retail and Restaurants On-Site: Upton Market/Natural Market, Pizza Autentica, Pearl River Nail Salon, Advance Car Rental, Frozen Yo and more

24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center. Fully equipped with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights
Sparkling swimming pool complete with sundeck and sauna
Rental Storage Available
Click! Caf Internet lounge
Barbecue grills and tables
Cats and Dogs Welcome

Apartment Amenities

New! Renovated apartment homes.* One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with all stainless steel appliances, faux granite countertops, laminate flooring, dark wood cabinetry, modern light fixtures and beige walls
Deluxe kitchens complete with breakfast bars and stainless steel sinks
Private balconies
Large walk-in closets and linen closets
Central heat and air conditioning

11 spacious floor plans to choose from
Modern appliances including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers and disposals
Wall-to-wall carpet
Individual washers and dryers
Cable ready with high-speed Internet available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 have any available units?
850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 have?
Some of 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 currently offering any rent specials?
850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 is pet friendly.
Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 offer parking?
Yes, 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 offers parking.
Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 have a pool?
Yes, 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 has a pool.
Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 have accessible units?
No, 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Randolph St Unit: 1157 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Origin
700 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University