All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 809 19TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
809 19TH STREET S
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

809 19TH STREET S

809 19th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

809 19th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning Craftsman recently built in 2016 - Partially Furnished - Upscale Furnishings. Unsurpassed quality with top-of-line finishes. Abundant natural light & open floor plan with 10' ceilings. 7,194 sq. ft. of interior modern living. Chef's Gourmet Kitchen opens to spacious family room and breakfast area. Formal Dining Room. Master Suite with gas fireplace recessed drop down TV and spa quality bath. Elevator to 3 levels. Finished lower level with recreation room and Home Theater. 4 gas fireplaces. 2-car garage. Laundry rooms on upper and lower levels. Professionally landscaped yard with stone patio and BBQ grill. This home has everything. 5 blocks to Pentagon City Metro & Crystal City Metro. Steps to Amazon's new HQ2 "National Landing". Minutes to DC, the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport. Steps to upscale shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 19TH STREET S have any available units?
809 19TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 19TH STREET S have?
Some of 809 19TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 19TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
809 19TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 19TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 809 19TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 809 19TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 809 19TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 809 19TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 19TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 19TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 809 19TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 809 19TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 809 19TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 809 19TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 19TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University