809 19TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Stunning Craftsman recently built in 2016 - Partially Furnished - Upscale Furnishings. Unsurpassed quality with top-of-line finishes. Abundant natural light & open floor plan with 10' ceilings. 7,194 sq. ft. of interior modern living. Chef's Gourmet Kitchen opens to spacious family room and breakfast area. Formal Dining Room. Master Suite with gas fireplace recessed drop down TV and spa quality bath. Elevator to 3 levels. Finished lower level with recreation room and Home Theater. 4 gas fireplaces. 2-car garage. Laundry rooms on upper and lower levels. Professionally landscaped yard with stone patio and BBQ grill. This home has everything. 5 blocks to Pentagon City Metro & Crystal City Metro. Steps to Amazon's new HQ2 "National Landing". Minutes to DC, the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport. Steps to upscale shops and restaurants.