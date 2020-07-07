All apartments in Arlington
804 N FLORIDA STREET

804 North Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

804 North Florida Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous, completely remodeled N. Arlington home in coveted Bluemont neighborhood! From top to bottom, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been updated and remodeled with love and beautiful attention to detail. Located on the Bluemont Trail, and walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and Ballston Quarter, this home is a must see! New high efficiency heat pump, electrical wiring, energy efficient vinyl windows, entry and storm doors, kitchen, bathroom, and 50 gallon water heater are a few of the updates in this home. Stainless steel appliances, magnum sink, granite counter tops, patio, storage shed, and huge detached two car garage.Don't miss out on this beauty! NO SMOKERSNO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 N FLORIDA STREET have any available units?
804 N FLORIDA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 N FLORIDA STREET have?
Some of 804 N FLORIDA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 N FLORIDA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
804 N FLORIDA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 N FLORIDA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 804 N FLORIDA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 804 N FLORIDA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 804 N FLORIDA STREET offers parking.
Does 804 N FLORIDA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 N FLORIDA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 N FLORIDA STREET have a pool?
No, 804 N FLORIDA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 804 N FLORIDA STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 804 N FLORIDA STREET has accessible units.
Does 804 N FLORIDA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 N FLORIDA STREET has units with dishwashers.

