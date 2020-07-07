804 N FLORIDA STREET

Amenities

Gorgeous, completely remodeled N. Arlington home in coveted Bluemont neighborhood! From top to bottom, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been updated and remodeled with love and beautiful attention to detail. Located on the Bluemont Trail, and walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and Ballston Quarter, this home is a must see! New high efficiency heat pump, electrical wiring, energy efficient vinyl windows, entry and storm doors, kitchen, bathroom, and 50 gallon water heater are a few of the updates in this home. Stainless steel appliances, magnum sink, granite counter tops, patio, storage shed, and huge detached two car garage.Don't miss out on this beauty! NO SMOKERSNO PETS