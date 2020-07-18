766 North Vermont Street

Amenities
Beautiful two bedrooms/two bathrooms townhome. This one level charming home is all you are looking for. With fully renovated master bathroom and very close proximity to Ballston Metro and all the shops around the Ballston area. Pet friendly, 1 dog only.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Lalo Medina 850 221 7212
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.
Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082