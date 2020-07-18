All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 766 North Vermont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
766 North Vermont Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

766 North Vermont Street

766 North Vermont Street · (850) 221-7212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

766 North Vermont Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 20

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful two bedrooms/two bathrooms townhome. This one level charming home is all you are looking for. With fully renovated master bathroom and very close proximity to Ballston Metro and all the shops around the Ballston area. Pet friendly, 1 dog only.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Lalo Medina 850 221 7212
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 North Vermont Street have any available units?
766 North Vermont Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 North Vermont Street have?
Some of 766 North Vermont Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 North Vermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
766 North Vermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 North Vermont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 North Vermont Street is pet friendly.
Does 766 North Vermont Street offer parking?
No, 766 North Vermont Street does not offer parking.
Does 766 North Vermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 North Vermont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 North Vermont Street have a pool?
No, 766 North Vermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 766 North Vermont Street have accessible units?
No, 766 North Vermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 766 North Vermont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 766 North Vermont Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 766 North Vermont Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity