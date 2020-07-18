766 North Vermont Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful two bedrooms/two bathrooms townhome. This one level charming home is all you are looking for. With fully renovated master bathroom and very close proximity to Ballston Metro and all the shops around the Ballston area. Pet friendly, 1 dog only.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Lalo Medina 850 221 7212

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201

Office: (703)-495-3082