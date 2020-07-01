All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

744 12th Street South

744 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

744 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
package receiving
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
package receiving
1 bedroom/1 bath luxurious fully furnished condominium just 1 block from Ballston Metro station.

Best Building in Ballston The Continental.

Minimum stay 3 months.

Unit in the 18th floor. Great View of Arlington

Unit Includes:

Two flat-screen TVs
All services included (gas,electricity and water)
Full kitchen ( Includes all high-speed internet + Sling TV included
1 garage space

BUILDING FEATURES INCLUDE:

24/7 Full Service Concierge (with package acceptance and signing)
Integrated Building Security System with electronic key-fob
Roof-top Pool and Sun Deck
Roof-top Fitness Center with Cardio Equipment, Weights, TVs, View of DC
Business Center and Library with Free Computers, Printers, Scanner, Fax,& WiFi
Party and Conference Room and Movie Theatre for Private Entertaining
Secure Bike Storage Locations Equipped
Well Appointed Lobby and Meeting Spaces
Dry Cleaners on 1st Floor providing resident discount
Neighborly Monthly Condo Sponsored Parties
Park and Courtyard
Guest & Street Parking
The building is at the intersection of Fairfax Blvd & N. Glebe Road in Ballston

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 12th Street South have any available units?
744 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 12th Street South have?
Some of 744 12th Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
744 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 12th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 744 12th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 744 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 744 12th Street South offers parking.
Does 744 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 12th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 12th Street South have a pool?
Yes, 744 12th Street South has a pool.
Does 744 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 744 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 744 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

