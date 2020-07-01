744 12th Street South

Amenities
!
1 bedroom/1 bath luxurious fully furnished condominium just 1 block from Ballston Metro station.
Best Building in Ballston The Continental.
Minimum stay 3 months.
Unit in the 18th floor. Great View of Arlington
Unit Includes:
Two flat-screen TVs
All services included (gas,electricity and water)
Full kitchen ( Includes all high-speed internet + Sling TV included
1 garage space
BUILDING FEATURES INCLUDE:
24/7 Full Service Concierge (with package acceptance and signing)
Integrated Building Security System with electronic key-fob
Roof-top Pool and Sun Deck
Roof-top Fitness Center with Cardio Equipment, Weights, TVs, View of DC
Business Center and Library with Free Computers, Printers, Scanner, Fax,& WiFi
Party and Conference Room and Movie Theatre for Private Entertaining
Secure Bike Storage Locations Equipped
Well Appointed Lobby and Meeting Spaces
Dry Cleaners on 1st Floor providing resident discount
Neighborly Monthly Condo Sponsored Parties
Park and Courtyard
Guest & Street Parking
The building is at the intersection of Fairfax Blvd & N. Glebe Road in Ballston