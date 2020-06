Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6-year-old house in North Arlington, 5 bedrooms, enormous Master BR and Bath. One and only owner. Great community with excellent schools, close to Ballston Metro and with an Arlington County Bus stop right in front of the house!

Property Highlights:

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Large kitchen

- Private driveway with ample parking and one car garage

- Overhead fans in each bedroom

-Daylight/ walk out basement

- Ample storage

-Pet Friendly

- Available now!



