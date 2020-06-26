710 N Buchanan St

Amenities

Lovely single family home w/yard near Ballston Metro. Bright and comfortable, this (1949 remodeled in 2016) 2 bedroom,1 bath Ranch-style home is meticulously-maintained, move-in ready and waiting for you!The supreme Arlington location is close to it all - shops, metro, restaurants, and the Ballston Metro station just a 15-minute walk away! The entire residence has been freshly painted, and a private paver-stone driveway with ample parking welcomes you home. Open, airy light-filled layout that seamlessly accommodates family living and entertaining.Hardwood parquet floors add a touch of elegance, and oversized windows invite in abundant natural light.The combined living-dining space with a cozy brick fireplace, is served by a spacious kitchen with granite countertops that any chef will love. A truly picture-perfect place to live with access to highly-rated schools like Ashlawn Elementary, Swanson Middle and Washington Lee High.Please call/text Haseeb at 703.850.7621 for a tour.