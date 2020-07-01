6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fabulous 4BR, 3BA & den Rambler with charming arches, main level FR & full finished bsmt. Remodeled in recent years w/ newer Kitchen & updated baths. Nice deck, mud room, 2 car driveway, & master bedroom with lots of closet space and built- in storage shelves. Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Owner will consider a pet on a case-by-case basis. Basement couch remains In house. No smokers. Most of the main level was recently painted. Bedrooms are neutral off white with white trim, No need to call -vacant. ***WALK TO EFC METRO***.8 of a mile.