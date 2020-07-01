All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 17 2020 at 12:28 PM

6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD

6655 North Little Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

6655 North Little Falls Road, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fabulous 4BR, 3BA & den Rambler with charming arches, main level FR & full finished bsmt. Remodeled in recent years w/ newer Kitchen & updated baths. Nice deck, mud room, 2 car driveway, & master bedroom with lots of closet space and built- in storage shelves. Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Owner will consider a pet on a case-by-case basis. Basement couch remains In house. No smokers. Most of the main level was recently painted. Bedrooms are neutral off white with white trim, No need to call -vacant. ***WALK TO EFC METRO***.8 of a mile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD have any available units?
6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD have?
Some of 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD currently offering any rent specials?
6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD is pet friendly.
Does 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD offer parking?
Yes, 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD offers parking.
Does 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD have a pool?
No, 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD does not have a pool.
Does 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD have accessible units?
No, 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6655 N LITTLE FALLS RD has units with dishwashers.

