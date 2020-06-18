All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 632-B S. 15th. St. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
632-B S. 15th. St. S.
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

632-B S. 15th. St. S.

632 15th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

632 15th St S, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Top Floor unit. Two-levels of living space w/ balcony. 2 Blocks to Pentagon City Metro! - Available June 1. 3 bedroom, Two-level upper town house. Two blocks to Pentagon Metro Station. Recently renovated. A stones throw from the pool and nice balcony overlooking courtyard. Reserved space #29 and plenty of unreserved spots and guest spaces for visitors. Owner pays water, sewer and trash bill. Comcast and Verizon, available. Must apply online using brokers application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4004956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632-B S. 15th. St. S. have any available units?
632-B S. 15th. St. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 632-B S. 15th. St. S. have?
Some of 632-B S. 15th. St. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632-B S. 15th. St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
632-B S. 15th. St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632-B S. 15th. St. S. pet-friendly?
No, 632-B S. 15th. St. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 632-B S. 15th. St. S. offer parking?
No, 632-B S. 15th. St. S. does not offer parking.
Does 632-B S. 15th. St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632-B S. 15th. St. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632-B S. 15th. St. S. have a pool?
Yes, 632-B S. 15th. St. S. has a pool.
Does 632-B S. 15th. St. S. have accessible units?
No, 632-B S. 15th. St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 632-B S. 15th. St. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 632-B S. 15th. St. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University