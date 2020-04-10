All apartments in Arlington
626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N

626 North George Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Location

626 North George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

Lower basement level of a single family home available now! Separate rear entrance to unit. Freshly painted! Full living room. Kitchenette that includes Fridge and Microwave. Den/bedroom. Shared laundry, utilities and backyard. Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1095) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have any available units?
626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N offer parking?
No, 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N does not offer parking.
Does 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have a pool?
No, 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N does not have a pool.
Does 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 GEORGE MASON DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
