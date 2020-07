Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage pet friendly

HARDWOOD FLOORS JUST REFINISHED...SPACIOUS DETACHED 4BD 2BA HOME W/FRONT PORCH AND DETACHED GARAGE IN A PRIME CRYSTAL CITY LOCATION W/RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, METRO, LIBRARY, AND PARKS ALL WALKING DISTANCE...DRIVE TO DC A SHORT DISTANCE AWAY. PETS CASE BY CASE (NO CATS). MUST USE PPMI APPLICATION (CLICK ON VIEW DOCS) AND ALL CHECKS PAYABLE TO PPMI $65/ADULT PROCESSING AND $2995 SEC DEP)