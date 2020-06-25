All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 623 N Piedmont St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
623 N Piedmont St
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

623 N Piedmont St

623 North Piedmont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ashton Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

623 North Piedmont Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful and convenient two-bedroom townhouse right in Ballston. Short walk to the Ballston mall, restaurants, and downtown Clarendon. Five-minute walk to Ballston and Virginia square metro stations with a garage and driveway to park two cars. The interior was recently painted and has cherry hardwood floors, two bedrooms with custom California closets, and an open kitchen to the living area with a wood-burning fireplace. There is also an in-unit full washer and dryer.

Property Highlights:
- Two Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom
- Pets welcome on a case by case basis(additional deposit applied)
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- One car garage & Driveway space
- Hardwoods throughout
- Upgraded renovated bathrooms
-Nest Thermostat System
- Available now

(RLNE5459187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 N Piedmont St have any available units?
623 N Piedmont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 N Piedmont St have?
Some of 623 N Piedmont St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 N Piedmont St currently offering any rent specials?
623 N Piedmont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 N Piedmont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 N Piedmont St is pet friendly.
Does 623 N Piedmont St offer parking?
Yes, 623 N Piedmont St offers parking.
Does 623 N Piedmont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 N Piedmont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 N Piedmont St have a pool?
No, 623 N Piedmont St does not have a pool.
Does 623 N Piedmont St have accessible units?
No, 623 N Piedmont St does not have accessible units.
Does 623 N Piedmont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 N Piedmont St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N
Arlington, VA 22201
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University