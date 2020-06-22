All apartments in Arlington
6106 23RD STREET N
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

6106 23RD STREET N

6106 23rd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6106 23rd Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Leeway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Less than 1 mile to East Falls Church Metro! Absolutely beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac in prime North Arlington location. All sorts of restaurants, shopping, and anything else one might need are all within just a few blocks of this home along Lee Highway. Or, one has the option to walk to popular Westover shops and restaurants! Hardwood flooring throughout main level, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Two fire places, one in the main level living room, and one in the downstairs recreation room. Great back yard with deck and plenty of space to hang out and relax. Off street parking on driveway. This home is fantastic and will definitely rent very quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 23RD STREET N have any available units?
6106 23RD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6106 23RD STREET N have?
Some of 6106 23RD STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 23RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6106 23RD STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 23RD STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 6106 23RD STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6106 23RD STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 6106 23RD STREET N does offer parking.
Does 6106 23RD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 23RD STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 23RD STREET N have a pool?
No, 6106 23RD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6106 23RD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6106 23RD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 23RD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6106 23RD STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
