6106 23RD STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Less than 1 mile to East Falls Church Metro! Absolutely beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac in prime North Arlington location. All sorts of restaurants, shopping, and anything else one might need are all within just a few blocks of this home along Lee Highway. Or, one has the option to walk to popular Westover shops and restaurants! Hardwood flooring throughout main level, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Two fire places, one in the main level living room, and one in the downstairs recreation room. Great back yard with deck and plenty of space to hang out and relax. Off street parking on driveway. This home is fantastic and will definitely rent very quickly.