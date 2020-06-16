All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

609 20th Street South

609 20th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

609 20th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome to Dominion Towers Apartments

Columbia Pike living, at its peak

Dominion Towers Apartments offers not just a prime location, but a true sense of community and a fresh new style, from the upgraded kitchens and baths to the new amenity spaces. Just off Columbia Pike on South Courthouse Road, these apartments are near prime locations including Pentagon City, downtown Washington, DC, Pentagon City Mall, historic Old Town Alexandria and more. With breathtaking views of the Army Navy Golf Course and the added bonus of a convenience store in the building, Dominion Towers is the pinnacle of convenient living. Make these newly renovated apartments your next new home

We offer flexible short-term leases
Quick access to I-395, Columbia Pike, Glebe Road, and Washington, DC
Excellent Bus Service to Pentagon and Pentagon City Metro
Ample Off-Street Parking
Easy access to highways, shopping, public schools and parks, and restaurants galore!

Enjoy
Controlled-Access Building
Highly Skilled, 24-hour Emergency Maintenance On-Site
Convenience Store on Terrace Level
Community Playground
Newly Renovated Laundry Rooms, Residents Lounge, and Fully-Equipped Fitness Center
Fully-Equipped Business Center
Swimming Pool and Expansive Sundeck
Cable TV and High-Speed Internet Available
Ground-Floor Apartments with Private Entrances
Upgraded Kitchens with Espresso Cabinetry
Upgraded Bathrooms Featuring New Vanities and Sleek New Fixtures
Breathtaking Views of the Army Navy Golf Course and Monument

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 20th Street South have any available units?
609 20th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 20th Street South have?
Some of 609 20th Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 20th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
609 20th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 20th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 609 20th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 609 20th Street South offer parking?
No, 609 20th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 609 20th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 20th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 20th Street South have a pool?
Yes, 609 20th Street South has a pool.
Does 609 20th Street South have accessible units?
No, 609 20th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 609 20th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 20th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

