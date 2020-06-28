604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

604 15th St S #B, Arlington, - APPLY ONLINE AT: www.RRSpropertymanagement.com/vacancies. PAY $40 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE ON SAME SITE. Unit on 2 upper levels. High-end remodel with designer elements like steel and metal cable railings. Attention to detail shows everywhere. Modern table-space kitchen with everything a most discriminating buyer would desire. Wide-plank hickory floors on both levels (KT has ceramic tile floor). Living room with wood-burning FP and exposed brick wall + unit-wide balcony. All bathrooms remodeled. New windows throughout. All closets equipped with high-class fittings. Energy-saving tankless "on demand" water heater. A/C, fridge, washer & dryer replaced in recent few years. Reserved parking space. Pentagon City, metro and Costco a block away! Can be rented furnished, partly furnished or unfurnished per tenant's preference. No additional fee for furniture.



