604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B

604 15th St S · No Longer Available
Location

604 15th St S, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
604 15th St S #B, Arlington, - APPLY ONLINE AT: www.RRSpropertymanagement.com/vacancies. PAY $40 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE ON SAME SITE. Unit on 2 upper levels. High-end remodel with designer elements like steel and metal cable railings. Attention to detail shows everywhere. Modern table-space kitchen with everything a most discriminating buyer would desire. Wide-plank hickory floors on both levels (KT has ceramic tile floor). Living room with wood-burning FP and exposed brick wall + unit-wide balcony. All bathrooms remodeled. New windows throughout. All closets equipped with high-class fittings. Energy-saving tankless "on demand" water heater. A/C, fridge, washer & dryer replaced in recent few years. Reserved parking space. Pentagon City, metro and Costco a block away! Can be rented furnished, partly furnished or unfurnished per tenant's preference. No additional fee for furniture.

(RLNE5090124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B have any available units?
604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B have?
Some of 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B currently offering any rent specials?
604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B is pet friendly.
Does 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B offer parking?
Yes, 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B offers parking.
Does 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B have a pool?
No, 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B does not have a pool.
Does 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B have accessible units?
No, 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B does not have accessible units.
Does 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 15th St S #B, Arlington, VA 22202 S #B does not have units with dishwashers.
