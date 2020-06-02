601 Army Navy Drive

Amenities

My roommates and I are going to be relocating because of new jobs and to be closer with our families so we will subletting our apartment.Its located on the edge of the Carver District! Its just blocks away from Village Cafe, Kroger, and the Seigel Center. Also only a one minute walk to Carver Elementary school. The apartment is the bottom floor of a duplex on Harrison street with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms.W/D, central air, dishwasher and friendly neighbors. Pets are allowed but there is a small monthly fee. $1740 a month, $580 per month if there is one renter per bedroom! Trash/Recycle included in bills each month. 2 car parking behind the duplex, free parking next to carver elementary on the end of Harrison St. Direct Message me with any question or if youre interested. Tours available upon request, along with pictures!