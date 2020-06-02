All apartments in Arlington
Location

601 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
bedroom/2Bathroom $1740 per month. Move in date as soon as you are ready!
My roommates and I are going to be relocating because of new jobs and to be closer with our families so we will subletting our apartment.Its located on the edge of the Carver District! Its just blocks away from Village Cafe, Kroger, and the Seigel Center. Also only a one minute walk to Carver Elementary school. The apartment is the bottom floor of a duplex on Harrison street with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms.W/D, central air, dishwasher and friendly neighbors. Pets are allowed but there is a small monthly fee. $1740 a month, $580 per month if there is one renter per bedroom! Trash/Recycle included in bills each month. 2 car parking behind the duplex, free parking next to carver elementary on the end of Harrison St. Direct Message me with any question or if youre interested. Tours available upon request, along with pictures!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
601 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 601 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Army Navy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 601 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Army Navy Drive offers parking.
Does 601 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Army Navy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Army Navy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Army Navy Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 Army Navy Drive has units with air conditioning.

