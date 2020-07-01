All apartments in Arlington
5713 10TH ROAD N
5713 10TH ROAD N

5713 10th Road North · No Longer Available
Location

5713 10th Road North, Arlington, VA 22205
Westover Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Imagine this Dream Rental opportunity. New Home never been lived in, Well-appointed with upgraded features and you'll love the super North Arlington location. Urban chic townhome with Open floor plan featuring hardwood flooring on all three levels and each stairway--no carpet here. Outstanding kitchen with gathering island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open concept dining and living room. Upper level features a Master Bedroom Suite with large Walk-In Closet and Private Bathroom featuring dual shower heads and double-sink vanity all decorated with designer ceramic tile. Two additional Bedrooms, Hall Bath and Laundry Center with Washer and Dryer in Unit finish off the 3rd floor. Programmable Nest Thermostat and a tankless on demand water heater. The Great Outdoors is yours with the complete RoofTop Terrace featuring the highlights of entertaining and a perfect setting for watching vivid sunsets and enjoying twinkling nighttime stargazing. Exciting Westover location near favorite shoppes and restaurants including The Italian Store, Westover Beer Garden, Lebanese Taverna, and Lost Dog Cafe. Explore the W & O D Bike trail and Custis Trail with Fun Capital Bikeshare within an easy walk, or venture out to the popular neighborhood dog park. Just minutes to East Falls Church and Ballston Metro Stations (1.4 mile), walk a few blocks to catch the Bus for commuting ease. Great overall location convenient to Reagan National Airport, The Pentagon and Washington D.C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 10TH ROAD N have any available units?
5713 10TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5713 10TH ROAD N have?
Some of 5713 10TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 10TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
5713 10TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 10TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5713 10TH ROAD N is pet friendly.
Does 5713 10TH ROAD N offer parking?
No, 5713 10TH ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 5713 10TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5713 10TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 10TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 5713 10TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 5713 10TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 5713 10TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 10TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5713 10TH ROAD N has units with dishwashers.

