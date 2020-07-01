5713 10TH ROAD N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Imagine this Dream Rental opportunity. New Home never been lived in, Well-appointed with upgraded features and you'll love the super North Arlington location. Urban chic townhome with Open floor plan featuring hardwood flooring on all three levels and each stairway--no carpet here. Outstanding kitchen with gathering island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open concept dining and living room. Upper level features a Master Bedroom Suite with large Walk-In Closet and Private Bathroom featuring dual shower heads and double-sink vanity all decorated with designer ceramic tile. Two additional Bedrooms, Hall Bath and Laundry Center with Washer and Dryer in Unit finish off the 3rd floor. Programmable Nest Thermostat and a tankless on demand water heater. The Great Outdoors is yours with the complete RoofTop Terrace featuring the highlights of entertaining and a perfect setting for watching vivid sunsets and enjoying twinkling nighttime stargazing. Exciting Westover location near favorite shoppes and restaurants including The Italian Store, Westover Beer Garden, Lebanese Taverna, and Lost Dog Cafe. Explore the W & O D Bike trail and Custis Trail with Fun Capital Bikeshare within an easy walk, or venture out to the popular neighborhood dog park. Just minutes to East Falls Church and Ballston Metro Stations (1.4 mile), walk a few blocks to catch the Bus for commuting ease. Great overall location convenient to Reagan National Airport, The Pentagon and Washington D.C.