Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

5316 8th RD S Apt 1

5316 8th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

5316 8th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated First Floor Condo - Utilities Included - Property Id: 272956

Renovated, elevated first floor condo. This unit sits at the very end of a quiet courtyard. Bamboo and tile floors, and updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and soft-close cabinets. Stylishly renovated bath. Seven windows and three exposures make this a bright and sunny space. Fee includes all utilities. One assigned parking space. Laundry room is located directly below the unit. Convenient to shopping, Four Mile Run Trail, public transportation, Columbia Pike, and Route 50.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272956
Property Id 272956

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 have any available units?
5316 8th RD S Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 have?
Some of 5316 8th RD S Apt 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5316 8th RD S Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5316 8th RD S Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

