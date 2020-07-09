5316 8th RD S Apt 1

Amenities

Renovated First Floor Condo - Utilities Included - Property Id: 272956



Renovated, elevated first floor condo. This unit sits at the very end of a quiet courtyard. Bamboo and tile floors, and updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and soft-close cabinets. Stylishly renovated bath. Seven windows and three exposures make this a bright and sunny space. Fee includes all utilities. One assigned parking space. Laundry room is located directly below the unit. Convenient to shopping, Four Mile Run Trail, public transportation, Columbia Pike, and Route 50.

No Pets Allowed



