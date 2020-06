Amenities

This Arlington duplex has easy access to 95. 495, 66, the Pentagon, DC and more. A long driveway that offers off the street parking for at least 2 vehicles, updated Kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors and Freshly Painted on 2 levels. Fenced backyard w/ storage shed. A MUST SEE! Pets Case-by-Case Small Dogs (No Cats). Proeprty is also For Sale.