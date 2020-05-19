5107 10th Street South 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 199956



All utilities are included in this 2 bedroom condo unit. You will only be responsible for cable and internet. It is a garden style walkup located on the top floor of the building. Bamboo flooring throughout this freshly painted updated 2 bedroom unit. Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199956

