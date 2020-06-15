All apartments in Arlington
5062 N. 27th Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

5062 N. 27th Street

5062 27th St N · No Longer Available
Location

5062 27th St N, Arlington, VA 22207
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5062 N. 27th Street Available 06/11/19 Charming Brick Colonial on Fully Fenced Corner Lot - Classic updated Garden City brick colonial on fully fenced corner lot! Hardwood floors upstairs and down ! 2 very large bedrooms ! Spacious kitchen with newer floor. Mirrored living room * Separate dining room * Powder room on main floor * Improved basement with washer/dryer ! Large wraparound porch ! ART Bus at door, Metrobus, shopping, restaurants 1/2 mile! Walk to Yorktown HS ! No Smoking * Pets Case by Case *

Pet deposit $500 per pet
Lease term: 12 - 24 months
Date Available 06/11/2019

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $108,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Aaquil Atkins Realtor
For information and showings call Aaquil @ 202-423-1140
or email with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens RE Premier
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
Main office (703)596-4446

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Listing and Management Companies represent the landlord in this real estate transaction

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE4837445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5062 N. 27th Street have any available units?
5062 N. 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5062 N. 27th Street have?
Some of 5062 N. 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5062 N. 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5062 N. 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5062 N. 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5062 N. 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5062 N. 27th Street offer parking?
No, 5062 N. 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5062 N. 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5062 N. 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5062 N. 27th Street have a pool?
No, 5062 N. 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5062 N. 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 5062 N. 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5062 N. 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5062 N. 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
