Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

5062 N. 27th Street Available 06/11/19 Charming Brick Colonial on Fully Fenced Corner Lot - Classic updated Garden City brick colonial on fully fenced corner lot! Hardwood floors upstairs and down ! 2 very large bedrooms ! Spacious kitchen with newer floor. Mirrored living room * Separate dining room * Powder room on main floor * Improved basement with washer/dryer ! Large wraparound porch ! ART Bus at door, Metrobus, shopping, restaurants 1/2 mile! Walk to Yorktown HS ! No Smoking * Pets Case by Case *



Pet deposit $500 per pet

Lease term: 12 - 24 months

Date Available 06/11/2019



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $108,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



Listed by Aaquil Atkins Realtor

For information and showings call Aaquil @ 202-423-1140

or email with your phone number.

Showings by appointment.



This property is professionally listed by

Better Homes and Gardens RE Premier

450 N. Washington St. Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046

Main office (703)596-4446



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.



Listing and Management Companies represent the landlord in this real estate transaction



Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia



(RLNE4837445)