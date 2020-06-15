Amenities
5062 N. 27th Street Available 06/11/19 Charming Brick Colonial on Fully Fenced Corner Lot - Classic updated Garden City brick colonial on fully fenced corner lot! Hardwood floors upstairs and down ! 2 very large bedrooms ! Spacious kitchen with newer floor. Mirrored living room * Separate dining room * Powder room on main floor * Improved basement with washer/dryer ! Large wraparound porch ! ART Bus at door, Metrobus, shopping, restaurants 1/2 mile! Walk to Yorktown HS ! No Smoking * Pets Case by Case *
Pet deposit $500 per pet
Lease term: 12 - 24 months
Date Available 06/11/2019
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $108,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).
