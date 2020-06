Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Absolutely gorgeous recently renovated in a sought after area of Arlington. This spacious house has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a jacuzzi., living room and family room with fireplace, modern kitchen with granite counters and bar sitting, butler's pantry, off street 3 car parking, large wooden deck and much more.