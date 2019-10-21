501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit

Amenities
** SOUGHT AFTER GLENCARLYN NEIGHBORHOOD **
Delightful 2 or 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home.
Wood Floors throughout
Good size kitchen with tile floors and space for a small table.
Living room / dining room with wonderful stone wood burning FP.
Bathroom will have newly glazed tub & tile
3rd Bedroom off the kitchen with no closet - can be Office or separate dining room.
Abundant storage space throughout
Lower level with side by side washer / dryer and lots of storage
Lower level apartment occupied
Washer and dryer are shared with downstairs tenant
Driveway and abundant street parking
Spacious yard with storage shed
All pets welcome (no fenced yard)
1 Year lease only
Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer, & trash.
Tenant responsible for lawn care.
Some furnishings currently in place. They can stay or go - your choice. No extra charge.
Delightful, close knit, extremely friendly neighborhood!
1 mile to Ballston Metro.
Hwy 50 just 4 blocks away.