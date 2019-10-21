All apartments in Arlington
501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:00 AM

501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit

501 South Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 South Jefferson Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Glencarlyn

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
** SOUGHT AFTER GLENCARLYN NEIGHBORHOOD **
Delightful 2 or 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home.

Wood Floors throughout
Good size kitchen with tile floors and space for a small table.
Living room / dining room with wonderful stone wood burning FP.
Bathroom will have newly glazed tub & tile
3rd Bedroom off the kitchen with no closet - can be Office or separate dining room.

Abundant storage space throughout

Lower level with side by side washer / dryer and lots of storage
Lower level apartment occupied
Washer and dryer are shared with downstairs tenant

Driveway and abundant street parking
Spacious yard with storage shed

All pets welcome (no fenced yard)
1 Year lease only
Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer, & trash.
Tenant responsible for lawn care.

Some furnishings currently in place. They can stay or go - your choice. No extra charge.

Delightful, close knit, extremely friendly neighborhood!
1 mile to Ballston Metro.
Hwy 50 just 4 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit have any available units?
501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit have?
Some of 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit currently offering any rent specials?
501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit is pet friendly.
Does 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit offer parking?
No, 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit does not offer parking.
Does 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit have a pool?
No, 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit does not have a pool.
Does 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit have accessible units?
No, 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit does not have accessible units.
Does 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit has units with dishwashers.

