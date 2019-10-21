501 S Jefferson St, Upper unit

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

** SOUGHT AFTER GLENCARLYN NEIGHBORHOOD **

Delightful 2 or 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home.



Wood Floors throughout

Good size kitchen with tile floors and space for a small table.

Living room / dining room with wonderful stone wood burning FP.

Bathroom will have newly glazed tub & tile

3rd Bedroom off the kitchen with no closet - can be Office or separate dining room.



Abundant storage space throughout



Lower level with side by side washer / dryer and lots of storage

Lower level apartment occupied

Washer and dryer are shared with downstairs tenant



Driveway and abundant street parking

Spacious yard with storage shed



All pets welcome (no fenced yard)

1 Year lease only

Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer, & trash.

Tenant responsible for lawn care.



Some furnishings currently in place. They can stay or go - your choice. No extra charge.



Delightful, close knit, extremely friendly neighborhood!

1 mile to Ballston Metro.

Hwy 50 just 4 blocks away.