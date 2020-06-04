All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 489 N ABINGDON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
489 N ABINGDON ST
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:33 PM

489 N ABINGDON ST

489 North Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Buckingham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

489 North Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Exquisite executive rental in a new community in Arlington. This home was delivered in Dec 2018 and is still in brand new condition. Detached garage for 2 cars, driveway parking for guests make this everything you will need to entertain. Expansive first level is truly Open Concept, with Chef's level kitchen, walk-in pantry, and separate prep cook/wine storage area. Hardwood flooring throughout main level and upstairs make this ideal for those who dont like carpet! Basement has media room ready for in home movie's and features an au-pair suite with direct outside access. Owner transfer clause may be required. Professionally managed home. Lease terms considered between 6 and 20 months. Pets considered with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 N ABINGDON ST have any available units?
489 N ABINGDON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 489 N ABINGDON ST have?
Some of 489 N ABINGDON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 N ABINGDON ST currently offering any rent specials?
489 N ABINGDON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 N ABINGDON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 489 N ABINGDON ST is pet friendly.
Does 489 N ABINGDON ST offer parking?
Yes, 489 N ABINGDON ST does offer parking.
Does 489 N ABINGDON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 N ABINGDON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 N ABINGDON ST have a pool?
No, 489 N ABINGDON ST does not have a pool.
Does 489 N ABINGDON ST have accessible units?
No, 489 N ABINGDON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 489 N ABINGDON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 489 N ABINGDON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University