489 N ABINGDON ST

Exquisite executive rental in a new community in Arlington. This home was delivered in Dec 2018 and is still in brand new condition. Detached garage for 2 cars, driveway parking for guests make this everything you will need to entertain. Expansive first level is truly Open Concept, with Chef's level kitchen, walk-in pantry, and separate prep cook/wine storage area. Hardwood flooring throughout main level and upstairs make this ideal for those who dont like carpet! Basement has media room ready for in home movie's and features an au-pair suite with direct outside access. Owner transfer clause may be required. Professionally managed home. Lease terms considered between 6 and 20 months. Pets considered with deposit.