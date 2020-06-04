4743 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22203 Arlington Forest
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
THIS ALL BRICK COLONIAL HAS 3 FIN. LVLS W/GAS HEAT & HOT WATER. KITCHEN, BATHROOM, AND WINDOWS ALL NEW IN '09. HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN AND UPPER LVLS. FENCED REAR YARD, DRIVEWAY PARKING AND ALL THE CONVENIENCE TO D.C.,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
