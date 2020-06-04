4743 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

THIS ALL BRICK COLONIAL HAS 3 FIN. LVLS W/GAS HEAT & HOT WATER. KITCHEN, BATHROOM, AND WINDOWS ALL NEW IN '09. HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN AND UPPER LVLS. FENCED REAR YARD, DRIVEWAY PARKING AND ALL THE CONVENIENCE TO D.C.,