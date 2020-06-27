All apartments in Arlington
4736 11TH STREET N
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

4736 11TH STREET N

4736 11th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4736 11th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Waycroft - Woodlawn

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is a hidden gem. Hidden away in a secluded cul-de-sac, this home combines the peace of suburban living with all the convenience of its close-in Ballston location. The popular Custis Path runs right next to this house, giving residents easy access to the Ballston Metro and all the shopping and restaurants in the newly- renovated Ballston Quarter Mall. The house is well-cared-for with updated bathrooms and, two fireplaces, and lovely screened-in option that looks out on a spacious backyard with features a beautiful little pond. Truly a dream house for those who don~t want to give up the pleasures of suburban living to live in the heart of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 11TH STREET N have any available units?
4736 11TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4736 11TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4736 11TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 11TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4736 11TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4736 11TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 4736 11TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4736 11TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4736 11TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 11TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4736 11TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4736 11TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4736 11TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 11TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4736 11TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4736 11TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4736 11TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
