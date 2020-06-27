4736 11TH STREET N

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is a hidden gem. Hidden away in a secluded cul-de-sac, this home combines the peace of suburban living with all the convenience of its close-in Ballston location. The popular Custis Path runs right next to this house, giving residents easy access to the Ballston Metro and all the shopping and restaurants in the newly- renovated Ballston Quarter Mall. The house is well-cared-for with updated bathrooms and, two fireplaces, and lovely screened-in option that looks out on a spacious backyard with features a beautiful little pond. Truly a dream house for those who don~t want to give up the pleasures of suburban living to live in the heart of the city.