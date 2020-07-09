All apartments in Arlington
4726 29TH STREET S
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

4726 29TH STREET S

4726 29th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4726 29th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Lovely 1bd/2ba Barcroft model condo nestled in Fairlington Villages. This unit features oodles of upgrades! The light filled living room is accented with newer windows and gleaming hardwood floors. The remodeled kitchen POPs with recessed lighting, granite countertops, SS appliances, white cabinetry, & gray tile flooring. The separate dining area overlooks the fully fenced in patio & lush green surroundings. The spacious master bedroom easily fits a king bed and has a walk-in closet. The upper level renovated full bathroom is accented with a new vanity & a tile shower. The lower level is the perfect space for recreation or an in-home office! The bonus room, commonly used as an additional bedroom or for guests, has a nice sized walk-in closet. A renovated full bathroom and a workshop/laundry room completes this home! Don't miss this opportunity to call Fairlington home. Community features 6 pools, multiple tennis courts, & MORE! Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 29TH STREET S have any available units?
4726 29TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4726 29TH STREET S have?
Some of 4726 29TH STREET S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 29TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4726 29TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 29TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 4726 29TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4726 29TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 4726 29TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 4726 29TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 29TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 29TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 4726 29TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 4726 29TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4726 29TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 29TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4726 29TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.

