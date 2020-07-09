4726 29TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

Lovely 1bd/2ba Barcroft model condo nestled in Fairlington Villages. This unit features oodles of upgrades! The light filled living room is accented with newer windows and gleaming hardwood floors. The remodeled kitchen POPs with recessed lighting, granite countertops, SS appliances, white cabinetry, & gray tile flooring. The separate dining area overlooks the fully fenced in patio & lush green surroundings. The spacious master bedroom easily fits a king bed and has a walk-in closet. The upper level renovated full bathroom is accented with a new vanity & a tile shower. The lower level is the perfect space for recreation or an in-home office! The bonus room, commonly used as an additional bedroom or for guests, has a nice sized walk-in closet. A renovated full bathroom and a workshop/laundry room completes this home! Don't miss this opportunity to call Fairlington home. Community features 6 pools, multiple tennis courts, & MORE! Sorry no pets.