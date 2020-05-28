4647 28TH ROAD S

Amenities

Stunning Upper Level, two-story, freshly painted unit in The Arlington community. The Main level features gleaming Brazilian Koa hardwood floors, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, energy efficient windows, in-unit Washer/Dryer, cozy Fireplace and a very private, spacious, outdoor balcony overlooking tranquil wood setting! The Upper level features two spacious, sun-filled bedrooms and recently renovated bathroom with beautiful white ceramic subway tile. The monthly payment includes water and includes one parking space with the option for a second parking space. The community includes an outdoor pool and Tennis Courts. Unit is centrally located, close to major roads, I395, public transportation shopping and entertainment.