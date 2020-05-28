All apartments in Arlington
4647 28TH ROAD S
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

4647 28TH ROAD S

4647 28th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

4647 28th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Stunning Upper Level, two-story, freshly painted unit in The Arlington community. The Main level features gleaming Brazilian Koa hardwood floors, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, energy efficient windows, in-unit Washer/Dryer, cozy Fireplace and a very private, spacious, outdoor balcony overlooking tranquil wood setting! The Upper level features two spacious, sun-filled bedrooms and recently renovated bathroom with beautiful white ceramic subway tile. The monthly payment includes water and includes one parking space with the option for a second parking space. The community includes an outdoor pool and Tennis Courts. Unit is centrally located, close to major roads, I395, public transportation shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4647 28TH ROAD S have any available units?
4647 28TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4647 28TH ROAD S have?
Some of 4647 28TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4647 28TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
4647 28TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 28TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 4647 28TH ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4647 28TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 4647 28TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 4647 28TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4647 28TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 28TH ROAD S have a pool?
Yes, 4647 28TH ROAD S has a pool.
Does 4647 28TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 4647 28TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 28TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4647 28TH ROAD S does not have units with dishwashers.
