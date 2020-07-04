All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4638 30TH ROAD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4638 30TH ROAD S
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

4638 30TH ROAD S

4638 30th Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4638 30th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous three level end townhouse with beautifully landscaped patio great for entertaining. This home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and upgraded countertops. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. Great community with pool. Wonderful commuting location - less than one mile to Shirlington and easy access to Metrobus. $60/Applicant processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4638 30TH ROAD S have any available units?
4638 30TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4638 30TH ROAD S have?
Some of 4638 30TH ROAD S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4638 30TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
4638 30TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 30TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 4638 30TH ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4638 30TH ROAD S offer parking?
No, 4638 30TH ROAD S does not offer parking.
Does 4638 30TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4638 30TH ROAD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 30TH ROAD S have a pool?
Yes, 4638 30TH ROAD S has a pool.
Does 4638 30TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 4638 30TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 30TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4638 30TH ROAD S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University