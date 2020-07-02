All apartments in Arlington
Location

4635 20th Road North, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Arlington Gazebo Love, One Bedroom Close to Everything near Ballston - Welcome yourself home to a garden setting with a Gazebo in the Dominion Terrace Condominiums. Everything right close and Ballston metro only 1 1/2 miles away. One bedroom condo has an open dining area. Galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Updated dark flooring. 588 sq ft of living space. Off-Street Parking. Near Woodstock Park. Building storage and bike storage. Washer and Dryer in building. Tenant pays electric.

Neighborhood: Waverly Hills
Walk Score 76 (Very Walkable)
Transit Score 44 (Some Transit)

Small Dogs (under 30p) accepted on a case by case basis. Breed restrictions. $250 nonrefundable pet fee applies. Sorry, no Cats.

The application fee is $75 per person. The building is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate.

First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Minimum FICO score of 650.

Contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate to arrange a showing. CRAIG@Chatel.US or office (202) 338-0500

(RLNE5171508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4635 20th Road, North #5 have any available units?
4635 20th Road, North #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4635 20th Road, North #5 have?
Some of 4635 20th Road, North #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4635 20th Road, North #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4635 20th Road, North #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4635 20th Road, North #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4635 20th Road, North #5 is pet friendly.
Does 4635 20th Road, North #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4635 20th Road, North #5 offers parking.
Does 4635 20th Road, North #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4635 20th Road, North #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4635 20th Road, North #5 have a pool?
No, 4635 20th Road, North #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4635 20th Road, North #5 have accessible units?
No, 4635 20th Road, North #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4635 20th Road, North #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4635 20th Road, North #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

