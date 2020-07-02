4635 20th Road, North #5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Arlington Gazebo Love, One Bedroom Close to Everything near Ballston - Welcome yourself home to a garden setting with a Gazebo in the Dominion Terrace Condominiums. Everything right close and Ballston metro only 1 1/2 miles away. One bedroom condo has an open dining area. Galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Updated dark flooring. 588 sq ft of living space. Off-Street Parking. Near Woodstock Park. Building storage and bike storage. Washer and Dryer in building. Tenant pays electric.



Neighborhood: Waverly Hills

Walk Score 76 (Very Walkable)

Transit Score 44 (Some Transit)



Small Dogs (under 30p) accepted on a case by case basis. Breed restrictions. $250 nonrefundable pet fee applies. Sorry, no Cats.



The application fee is $75 per person. The building is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate.



First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Minimum FICO score of 650.



Contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate to arrange a showing. CRAIG@Chatel.US or office (202) 338-0500



(RLNE5171508)