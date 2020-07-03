Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

4424 Washington Blvd Available 05/16/20 Walk to Ballston Metro, 2 Frplc's, Walled Patio 1 Reserved Prkg Space AVAIL 5/16/2020 - REMODELED updated 3-level all neutral end unit 3 blocks from Ballston METRO, shopping and night-life * Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave, ceramic tile floor, and table space * Main level Hardwood floors, Neutral carpet on 2 upper levels * 2 Updated full baths with granite-top vanities plus Updated half bath on main level * Living room with wood-burning fireplace opens to brick-walled patio * 2nd-floor has 2 master bedrooms, 1 with wood-burning fireplace and dual entry full bath * 3rd level is a private 2nd master bedroom with full bath! Washer/dryer * NEW efficient HVAC * One assigned parking space & nearby zoned street parking * No cats, no smoking,



NO WALK THROUGH TOURS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, LIST AGENT HAS VIDEO

Security Deposit: $3,500.00

Pet deposit $500 per animal

Lease term: 1 to 3 years, renewable

Owner managed



Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington St., Ste. M

Falls Church, VA 22046

Showings by appointment. Call 703-307-5091c.



Office: 703-596-4446



Licensed in Virginia



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3410448)