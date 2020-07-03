All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

4424 Washington Blvd

4424 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
4424 Washington Blvd Available 05/16/20 Walk to Ballston Metro, 2 Frplc's, Walled Patio 1 Reserved Prkg Space AVAIL 5/16/2020 - REMODELED updated 3-level all neutral end unit 3 blocks from Ballston METRO, shopping and night-life * Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave, ceramic tile floor, and table space * Main level Hardwood floors, Neutral carpet on 2 upper levels * 2 Updated full baths with granite-top vanities plus Updated half bath on main level * Living room with wood-burning fireplace opens to brick-walled patio * 2nd-floor has 2 master bedrooms, 1 with wood-burning fireplace and dual entry full bath * 3rd level is a private 2nd master bedroom with full bath! Washer/dryer * NEW efficient HVAC * One assigned parking space & nearby zoned street parking * No cats, no smoking,

NO WALK THROUGH TOURS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, LIST AGENT HAS VIDEO
Security Deposit: $3,500.00
Pet deposit $500 per animal
Lease term: 1 to 3 years, renewable
Owner managed

Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington St., Ste. M
Falls Church, VA 22046
Showings by appointment. Call 703-307-5091c.

Office: 703-596-4446

Licensed in Virginia

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3410448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Washington Blvd have any available units?
4424 Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Washington Blvd have?
Some of 4424 Washington Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 Washington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4424 Washington Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Washington Blvd offers parking.
Does 4424 Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4424 Washington Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 4424 Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4424 Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4424 Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

