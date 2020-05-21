4401 LEE HWY #46.

Amenities
Updated, immaculately-maintained large corner unit condo in great N. Arlington neighborhood. Across from Lee Heights shopping center. Convenient for commuters - bus stop at building takes you to Metro. Bike or walk to Ballston Metro which is 1.5 miles or take bus line right outside building to Rosslyn Metro. Lots of natural light, gorgeous hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen. Huge private balcony! Washer/dryer in unit! Ample parking for residents and guests. All utilities included in condo fee.