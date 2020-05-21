All apartments in Arlington
4401 LEE HWY #46.
4401 LEE HWY #46
4401 LEE HWY #46

4401 Lee Highway · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4401 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated, immaculately-maintained large corner unit condo in great N. Arlington neighborhood. Across from Lee Heights shopping center. Convenient for commuters - bus stop at building takes you to Metro. Bike or walk to Ballston Metro which is 1.5 miles or take bus line right outside building to Rosslyn Metro. Lots of natural light, gorgeous hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen. Huge private balcony! Washer/dryer in unit! Ample parking for residents and guests. All utilities included in condo fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4401 LEE HWY #46 have any available units?
4401 LEE HWY #46 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 LEE HWY #46 have?
Some of 4401 LEE HWY #46's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 LEE HWY #46 currently offering any rent specials?
4401 LEE HWY #46 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 LEE HWY #46 pet-friendly?
No, 4401 LEE HWY #46 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4401 LEE HWY #46 offer parking?
Yes, 4401 LEE HWY #46 does offer parking.
Does 4401 LEE HWY #46 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 LEE HWY #46 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 LEE HWY #46 have a pool?
No, 4401 LEE HWY #46 does not have a pool.
Does 4401 LEE HWY #46 have accessible units?
No, 4401 LEE HWY #46 does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 LEE HWY #46 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 LEE HWY #46 has units with dishwashers.

