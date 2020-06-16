All apartments in Arlington
4390 LORCOM LANE.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:44 AM

4390 LORCOM LANE

4390 Lorcom Lane · (703) 538-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4390 Lorcom Lane, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
LARGE 1 BR in WELL MAINTAINED SECURE MID-RISE! Shows well very well and in MOVE-IN condition>Remodeled bath>Clean, Bright & open floor plan>Freshly painted>Gorgeous and sparkling wood floors in living area>Desirable BALCONY off the living room>Close to Downtown DC (Only 3 lights), I-66, shopping, restaurants, & entertainment>Ample, On-Site parking>Rent inc: ALL UTILITIES, trash, water,sewer, exercise rm>Only 1.5 mi. from Ballston Metro>Sorry,NO SMOKERS & PETS>Laundry on each level>Don't miss this one>

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4390 LORCOM LANE have any available units?
4390 LORCOM LANE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4390 LORCOM LANE have?
Some of 4390 LORCOM LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4390 LORCOM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4390 LORCOM LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 LORCOM LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4390 LORCOM LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4390 LORCOM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4390 LORCOM LANE does offer parking.
Does 4390 LORCOM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4390 LORCOM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 LORCOM LANE have a pool?
No, 4390 LORCOM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4390 LORCOM LANE have accessible units?
No, 4390 LORCOM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 LORCOM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4390 LORCOM LANE has units with dishwashers.

