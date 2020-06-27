4364 N PERSHING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Beautifully updated, modern 1BR unit with recent European inspired features in fabulous N Arlington location! This condo is full of light thanks to the corner unit exposure. It has been re-designed with unique stylish details: Italian Mosaic tiles in the bathroom, double shower in bath, warm/cold water bidet, unique vanity/mirror/faucet/sink. Colorful woodwork, wood floors, spacious closet, open-bar kitchen, custom made cabinets, European cook top and fridge. recycled-ecological quartz counter-top, unique back-splash. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Community has a gym. There are several bus stops, bike share within one block, and two metro stops less than 1 mile. Unassigned off street parking. Bedroom: New hardwood maple floor. New wood window shutters. Extra shelves in the closet. Living room: New wood window shutters. Bathroom: New tub. Two shower heads with separate controls. New ceramic tiles, walls and floor. New sink, cabinet (with drawers) and medicine with mirror. New light fixtures, new ceiling recessed lights (dimmable). New fan with timer. New shelves, storage. Kitchen: Removed wall to open into living room. New countertop, plus breakfast bar. New laundry/dryer combo unit. New wall ceramic tile, plus splash board. New stove, microwave. New wood cabinets, fridge, sink, faucet, disposal. New ceiling recessed lights (dimmable). New hardwood floor. Hallway: Removed wall to install bigger mirrored closet doors. Closet shelves