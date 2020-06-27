All apartments in Arlington
4364 N PERSHING DRIVE
4364 N PERSHING DRIVE

4364 North Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4364 North Pershing Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Beautifully updated, modern 1BR unit with recent European inspired features in fabulous N Arlington location! This condo is full of light thanks to the corner unit exposure. It has been re-designed with unique stylish details: Italian Mosaic tiles in the bathroom, double shower in bath, warm/cold water bidet, unique vanity/mirror/faucet/sink. Colorful woodwork, wood floors, spacious closet, open-bar kitchen, custom made cabinets, European cook top and fridge. recycled-ecological quartz counter-top, unique back-splash. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Community has a gym. There are several bus stops, bike share within one block, and two metro stops less than 1 mile. Unassigned off street parking. Bedroom: New hardwood maple floor. New wood window shutters. Extra shelves in the closet. Living room: New wood window shutters. Bathroom: New tub. Two shower heads with separate controls. New ceramic tiles, walls and floor. New sink, cabinet (with drawers) and medicine with mirror. New light fixtures, new ceiling recessed lights (dimmable). New fan with timer. New shelves, storage. Kitchen: Removed wall to open into living room. New countertop, plus breakfast bar. New laundry/dryer combo unit. New wall ceramic tile, plus splash board. New stove, microwave. New wood cabinets, fridge, sink, faucet, disposal. New ceiling recessed lights (dimmable). New hardwood floor. Hallway: Removed wall to install bigger mirrored closet doors. Closet shelves

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE have any available units?
4364 N PERSHING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE have?
Some of 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4364 N PERSHING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4364 N PERSHING DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
