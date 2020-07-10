4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Located on a quiet tree lined street in the Buckingham neighborhood of Arlington VA is this beautiful one bedroom one bath condo available for immediate move in! The condo is located within walking distance to the Ballston Metro station and all the amazing restaurants, shops and bars that Ballston has to offer! The condo sits on a quiet community with beautiful landscaping and tranquility



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

1 BR

1 BATH

SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM

SEPARATE DINING ROOM

FUN CHALK BOARD IN DINING ROOM

LARGE CLOSET OFF DINING ROOM

STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

GRANITE COUNTERTOPS

GAS COOKING

ARCHWAY OFF LIVING ROOM TO BEDROOM AND BATHROOM

GOOD SIZE BEDROOM

CLOSET OFFERS ORGANIZATION SYSTEM

LINEN CLOSET

WASHER AND DRYER

RADIATOR HEATING PAID FOR BY LANDLORD

CENTRAL AC

NO PETS

2 OFF STRET PARKING SPACES

WATER INCLUDED

NO SMOKING



AVAILABLE NOW!!



