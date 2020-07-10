All apartments in Arlington
4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3

4310 North Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4310 North Pershing Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located on a quiet tree lined street in the Buckingham neighborhood of Arlington VA is this beautiful one bedroom one bath condo available for immediate move in! The condo is located within walking distance to the Ballston Metro station and all the amazing restaurants, shops and bars that Ballston has to offer! The condo sits on a quiet community with beautiful landscaping and tranquility

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
1 BR
1 BATH
SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM
SEPARATE DINING ROOM
FUN CHALK BOARD IN DINING ROOM
LARGE CLOSET OFF DINING ROOM
STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
GRANITE COUNTERTOPS
GAS COOKING
ARCHWAY OFF LIVING ROOM TO BEDROOM AND BATHROOM
GOOD SIZE BEDROOM
CLOSET OFFERS ORGANIZATION SYSTEM
LINEN CLOSET
WASHER AND DRYER
RADIATOR HEATING PAID FOR BY LANDLORD
CENTRAL AC
NO PETS
2 OFF STRET PARKING SPACES
WATER INCLUDED
NO SMOKING

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 have any available units?
4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 have?
Some of 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

