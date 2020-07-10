4310 N Pershing Dr Unit 3

Amenities
Located on a quiet tree lined street in the Buckingham neighborhood of Arlington VA is this beautiful one bedroom one bath condo available for immediate move in! The condo is located within walking distance to the Ballston Metro station and all the amazing restaurants, shops and bars that Ballston has to offer! The condo sits on a quiet community with beautiful landscaping and tranquility
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
1 BR
1 BATH
SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM
SEPARATE DINING ROOM
FUN CHALK BOARD IN DINING ROOM
LARGE CLOSET OFF DINING ROOM
STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
GRANITE COUNTERTOPS
GAS COOKING
ARCHWAY OFF LIVING ROOM TO BEDROOM AND BATHROOM
GOOD SIZE BEDROOM
CLOSET OFFERS ORGANIZATION SYSTEM
LINEN CLOSET
WASHER AND DRYER
RADIATOR HEATING PAID FOR BY LANDLORD
CENTRAL AC
NO PETS
2 OFF STRET PARKING SPACES
WATER INCLUDED
NO SMOKING
AVAILABLE NOW!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5832212)