Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4231 35TH ST S #A2

4231 35th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4231 35th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Bright Barcroft model in picture perfect Fairlington Meadows location - on 35th Street. 2 levels -1490 SqFT with large bricked patio. Pretty hardwood floors - and sunny unit! Updated baths, and flooring in the lower level. Resort like living with tree lined streets with sidewalks, community tennis courts and outdoor pool. Commuters delight. Convenient to everything - Starbucks, Safeway and Fresh Market just a few blocks away and all the shops on Quaker Lane. Shirlington Village. Metro bus at the corner of 35th and Stafford. No more than 2 incomes to quality. $2000x40 to qualify. Use L&F online application. $45 pp. Assigned parking Space near front door #571. Sorry - no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 35TH ST S #A2 have any available units?
4231 35TH ST S #A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 35TH ST S #A2 have?
Some of 4231 35TH ST S #A2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 35TH ST S #A2 currently offering any rent specials?
4231 35TH ST S #A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 35TH ST S #A2 pet-friendly?
No, 4231 35TH ST S #A2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4231 35TH ST S #A2 offer parking?
Yes, 4231 35TH ST S #A2 offers parking.
Does 4231 35TH ST S #A2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4231 35TH ST S #A2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 35TH ST S #A2 have a pool?
Yes, 4231 35TH ST S #A2 has a pool.
Does 4231 35TH ST S #A2 have accessible units?
No, 4231 35TH ST S #A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 35TH ST S #A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 35TH ST S #A2 has units with dishwashers.

