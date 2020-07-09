4231 35TH ST S #A2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Bright Barcroft model in picture perfect Fairlington Meadows location - on 35th Street. 2 levels -1490 SqFT with large bricked patio. Pretty hardwood floors - and sunny unit! Updated baths, and flooring in the lower level. Resort like living with tree lined streets with sidewalks, community tennis courts and outdoor pool. Commuters delight. Convenient to everything - Starbucks, Safeway and Fresh Market just a few blocks away and all the shops on Quaker Lane. Shirlington Village. Metro bus at the corner of 35th and Stafford. No more than 2 incomes to quality. $2000x40 to qualify. Use L&F online application. $45 pp. Assigned parking Space near front door #571. Sorry - no pets