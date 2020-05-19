419 S BARTON STREET

Amenities

Larger than it looks on a double corner lot, this 3 BD, 2 1/2 bath home is full of charm. Huge master suite on upper level with bonus space for office. Main level has 2 bedrooms and one bath, open kitchen, dining area and living room. Hardwoods throughout upper and main level. Finished basement has storage and laundry. Enjoy a large grassy flat yard, and landlord provides lawn service. Close commutes to Ft. Myer, FSI, Pentagon, DC by bus or car. Walk to Columbia Pike for WMATA Bus 16E to downtown DC. Pets on case by case basis but back yard is not fenced. Rental can begin anytime between July 3rd - August 1. Prefers multi-year lease. Contact listing agent for application link. Virtual showings only until application has been submitted and approved due to limiting access during COVID pandemic. Click this url for 3D photos: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/250283f0-4054-48b4-9d75-1e7f3cf06303/?setAttribution=mls or https://rem.ax/2zaOYnl