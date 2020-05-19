All apartments in Arlington
419 S BARTON STREET

419 South Barton Street · No Longer Available
Location

419 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Larger than it looks on a double corner lot, this 3 BD, 2 1/2 bath home is full of charm. Huge master suite on upper level with bonus space for office. Main level has 2 bedrooms and one bath, open kitchen, dining area and living room. Hardwoods throughout upper and main level. Finished basement has storage and laundry. Enjoy a large grassy flat yard, and landlord provides lawn service. Close commutes to Ft. Myer, FSI, Pentagon, DC by bus or car. Walk to Columbia Pike for WMATA Bus 16E to downtown DC. Pets on case by case basis but back yard is not fenced. Rental can begin anytime between July 3rd - August 1. Prefers multi-year lease. Contact listing agent for application link. Virtual showings only until application has been submitted and approved due to limiting access during COVID pandemic. Click this url for 3D photos: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/250283f0-4054-48b4-9d75-1e7f3cf06303/?setAttribution=mls or https://rem.ax/2zaOYnl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S BARTON STREET have any available units?
419 S BARTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 S BARTON STREET have?
Some of 419 S BARTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 S BARTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
419 S BARTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S BARTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 S BARTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 419 S BARTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 419 S BARTON STREET offers parking.
Does 419 S BARTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 S BARTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S BARTON STREET have a pool?
No, 419 S BARTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 419 S BARTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 419 S BARTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S BARTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 S BARTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
