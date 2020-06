Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Luxury townhome just steps from the (soon to be) Ballston Quarter, Metro, Harris Teeter, shops, restaurants and all Ballston has to offer! Beautiful hardwoods on main, light filled living area and open gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms on upper levels. Roof deck for entertaining or relaxing! 2 Car tandem garage! Don't miss this one!