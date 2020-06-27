3865 N UPLAND STREET

Amenities

Fantastic single family home in desirable Chesterbrook Park on lot that is flat with over 12000 square feet. This rambler features an open floor-plan with hardwood floors on the main floor, an updated kitchen with a gas stove and hood, Master has en suite bathroom, with two other bedrooms and hallway bath. The lower level is all above grade with massive windows and french doors for an easy exit. There are two large bedrooms, a renovated bathroom, and a massive recreation room on the lower floor. This home is pet friendly with a massive backyard that is fenced in. The driveway can fit 4 cars and there is easy street parking.