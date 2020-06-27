All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

3865 N UPLAND STREET

3865 North Upland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3865 North Upland Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Stafford Albemarle Glebe

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic single family home in desirable Chesterbrook Park on lot that is flat with over 12000 square feet. This rambler features an open floor-plan with hardwood floors on the main floor, an updated kitchen with a gas stove and hood, Master has en suite bathroom, with two other bedrooms and hallway bath. The lower level is all above grade with massive windows and french doors for an easy exit. There are two large bedrooms, a renovated bathroom, and a massive recreation room on the lower floor. This home is pet friendly with a massive backyard that is fenced in. The driveway can fit 4 cars and there is easy street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 N UPLAND STREET have any available units?
3865 N UPLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3865 N UPLAND STREET have?
Some of 3865 N UPLAND STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 N UPLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3865 N UPLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 N UPLAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3865 N UPLAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3865 N UPLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 3865 N UPLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3865 N UPLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 N UPLAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 N UPLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 3865 N UPLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3865 N UPLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 3865 N UPLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 N UPLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3865 N UPLAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
