Arlington, VA
3701 38TH STREET N
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:11 PM

3701 38TH STREET N

3701 38th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3701 38th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Rivercrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fire pit
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
Elegant new transitional style home very near Chain Bridge and the Potomac. Extensive parkland in the community. True custom home with highest quality finishes throughout. Very unique and different than what you are used to seeing. Amazing outdoor patio and fire pit seating area. Home is complete and ready for move in. Flexible terms available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 22 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 38TH STREET N have any available units?
3701 38TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 38TH STREET N have?
Some of 3701 38TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 38TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3701 38TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 38TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3701 38TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3701 38TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 3701 38TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 3701 38TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 38TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 38TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3701 38TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3701 38TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3701 38TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 38TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 38TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
