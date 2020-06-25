3701 38TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

Elegant new transitional style home very near Chain Bridge and the Potomac. Extensive parkland in the community. True custom home with highest quality finishes throughout. Very unique and different than what you are used to seeing. Amazing outdoor patio and fire pit seating area. Home is complete and ready for move in. Flexible terms available.