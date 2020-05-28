3479 S Stafford St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

- Recently beautifully remodeled, top to bottom

- Main floor master bedroom suite, lofted spare BR/den/office; washer/dryer

- Walking access to restaurants and shopping—Shirlington, Bradlee, and more

- Quick access to bike trail network

- Tons of storage (including 150 sq ft shelved storage room, in addition to 1050 sq ft of habitable space)

- Arlington County schools



Recently updated and beautifully renovated 1050 sq ft condo in historic, park-like Fairlington (South Arlington). Monthly rent includes water, trash/recycling, exterior property maintenance, and amenities (pool, playgrounds, tennis courts). Just off 395—minutes from downtown DC; bus stop outside building’s front door is 7-min ride (15-minute bike ride) to Pentagon/Pentagon metro station or Crystal City.



Walkable to: Community Center (brand new playground, basketball courts, soccer field, outdoor workout area, classes and programs, toddler cooperative, summer camps, gym, etc.), restaurants, post office, Starbucks, Michaels, Safeway and Fresh Market, bike shop, CVS, bakery, pizzeria, toy store, garden store, wine shop, café, and the best neighborhood sports bar, Ramparts! One mile from Shirlington, easy access to local cycling trails . . . the list goes on. The location can’t be beat!