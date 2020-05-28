All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3479 S Stafford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3479 S Stafford St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

3479 S Stafford St

3479 South Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3479 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
- Recently beautifully remodeled, top to bottom
- Main floor master bedroom suite, lofted spare BR/den/office; washer/dryer
- Walking access to restaurants and shopping—Shirlington, Bradlee, and more
- Quick access to bike trail network
- Tons of storage (including 150 sq ft shelved storage room, in addition to 1050 sq ft of habitable space)
- Arlington County schools

Recently updated and beautifully renovated 1050 sq ft condo in historic, park-like Fairlington (South Arlington). Monthly rent includes water, trash/recycling, exterior property maintenance, and amenities (pool, playgrounds, tennis courts). Just off 395—minutes from downtown DC; bus stop outside building’s front door is 7-min ride (15-minute bike ride) to Pentagon/Pentagon metro station or Crystal City.

Walkable to: Community Center (brand new playground, basketball courts, soccer field, outdoor workout area, classes and programs, toddler cooperative, summer camps, gym, etc.), restaurants, post office, Starbucks, Michaels, Safeway and Fresh Market, bike shop, CVS, bakery, pizzeria, toy store, garden store, wine shop, café, and the best neighborhood sports bar, Ramparts! One mile from Shirlington, easy access to local cycling trails . . . the list goes on. The location can’t be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3479 S Stafford St have any available units?
3479 S Stafford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3479 S Stafford St have?
Some of 3479 S Stafford St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3479 S Stafford St currently offering any rent specials?
3479 S Stafford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3479 S Stafford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3479 S Stafford St is pet friendly.
Does 3479 S Stafford St offer parking?
Yes, 3479 S Stafford St offers parking.
Does 3479 S Stafford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3479 S Stafford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3479 S Stafford St have a pool?
Yes, 3479 S Stafford St has a pool.
Does 3479 S Stafford St have accessible units?
No, 3479 S Stafford St does not have accessible units.
Does 3479 S Stafford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3479 S Stafford St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University