3359 S wakefield street a1

Unit a1 Available 07/01/20 2BD/ 2 BA end unit in Fairlington - Property Id: 280008



2 Bed/ 2 Full Bath 1500 SQ feet on two levels. Hardwood upstairs and newer laminate flooring downstairs. Updated kitchen. Newer kitchen appliances. Newer LG washer and dryer. Professional landscaped back yard, end unit. Upstairs bedroom is 12x13. Downstairs bedroom is 14x14. Pool, tennis court, basketball included. Close to 395, 295, 66, and 495. Several metro bus stops 1 block away. 1 mile from Shirlington restaurants and shopping. http://villageatshirlington.com/



Brand new Safeway grocery and Fresh Market grocery across the street.

Owner pays water, trash, recycling, and snow removal. Rent is $2400 monthly and $2400 security deposit. No smoking. Must pass background check. Available July 1. Contact me for a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280008

