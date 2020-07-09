All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

3359 S wakefield street a1

3359 South Wakefield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3359 South Wakefield Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Unit a1 Available 07/01/20 2BD/ 2 BA end unit in Fairlington - Property Id: 280008

2 Bed/ 2 Full Bath 1500 SQ feet on two levels. Hardwood upstairs and newer laminate flooring downstairs. Updated kitchen. Newer kitchen appliances. Newer LG washer and dryer. Professional landscaped back yard, end unit. Upstairs bedroom is 12x13. Downstairs bedroom is 14x14. Pool, tennis court, basketball included. Close to 395, 295, 66, and 495. Several metro bus stops 1 block away. 1 mile from Shirlington restaurants and shopping. http://villageatshirlington.com/

Brand new Safeway grocery and Fresh Market grocery across the street.
Owner pays water, trash, recycling, and snow removal. Rent is $2400 monthly and $2400 security deposit. No smoking. Must pass background check. Available July 1. Contact me for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280008
Property Id 280008

(RLNE5782657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

