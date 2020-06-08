33 North Fenwick South

Amenities

Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a move-in ready 1 bed 1 bath apartment for rent in ARLINGTON. Unit is a completely private one bedroom on the second level. The property comes with brand new carpet, BRAND NEW appliances, QUARTZ countertops, brand NEW in unit washer and dryer, and so much more! Property is located minutes from Clarendon Metro, Route 50 (Arlington Blvd), 395, I-66. Great COMMUTER location near Ballston, Clarendon, Washington DC... Utilities are $100 flat fee. No pets. Call or text Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a tour.