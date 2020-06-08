All apartments in Arlington
33 North Fenwick South
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

33 North Fenwick South

33 North Fenwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

33 North Fenwick Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a move-in ready 1 bed 1 bath apartment for rent in ARLINGTON. Unit is a completely private one bedroom on the second level. The property comes with brand new carpet, BRAND NEW appliances, QUARTZ countertops, brand NEW in unit washer and dryer, and so much more! Property is located minutes from Clarendon Metro, Route 50 (Arlington Blvd), 395, I-66. Great COMMUTER location near Ballston, Clarendon, Washington DC... Utilities are $100 flat fee. No pets. Call or text Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 North Fenwick South have any available units?
33 North Fenwick South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 33 North Fenwick South currently offering any rent specials?
33 North Fenwick South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 North Fenwick South pet-friendly?
No, 33 North Fenwick South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 33 North Fenwick South offer parking?
No, 33 North Fenwick South does not offer parking.
Does 33 North Fenwick South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 North Fenwick South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 North Fenwick South have a pool?
No, 33 North Fenwick South does not have a pool.
Does 33 North Fenwick South have accessible units?
No, 33 North Fenwick South does not have accessible units.
Does 33 North Fenwick South have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 North Fenwick South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 North Fenwick South have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 North Fenwick South does not have units with air conditioning.
