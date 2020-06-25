All apartments in Arlington
33 N Fillmore St Unit B
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

33 N Fillmore St Unit B

33 N Fillmore St · No Longer Available
Location

33 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA 22201
Maywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1BD/1BA in Downtown Clarendon
Newly renovated 1BD/BA unit in historic house CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!

FEATURES
Newly renovated kitchen
Spacious room with large closets
Washer/Dryer in unit
Parking space included
Private entry

LOCATION
Walking distance to Clarendon restaurants and nightlife
Adjacent to Long Branch Elementary, Lyon Park, etc
Near Ft. Myer, Clarendon Metro and Route 50
Great access to Ft. Myer, Pentagon, District, Tysons and Crystal City.

THINGS TO KNOW
$100 Flat fee for utilities monthly
Free parking
Laundry on site

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4598567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 N Fillmore St Unit B have any available units?
33 N Fillmore St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 33 N Fillmore St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
33 N Fillmore St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 N Fillmore St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 33 N Fillmore St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 33 N Fillmore St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 33 N Fillmore St Unit B offers parking.
Does 33 N Fillmore St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 N Fillmore St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 N Fillmore St Unit B have a pool?
No, 33 N Fillmore St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 33 N Fillmore St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 33 N Fillmore St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 33 N Fillmore St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 N Fillmore St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 N Fillmore St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 N Fillmore St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
