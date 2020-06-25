33 N Fillmore St Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1BD/1BA in Downtown Clarendon

Newly renovated 1BD/BA unit in historic house CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!



FEATURES

Newly renovated kitchen

Spacious room with large closets

Washer/Dryer in unit

Parking space included

Private entry



LOCATION

Walking distance to Clarendon restaurants and nightlife

Adjacent to Long Branch Elementary, Lyon Park, etc

Near Ft. Myer, Clarendon Metro and Route 50

Great access to Ft. Myer, Pentagon, District, Tysons and Crystal City.



THINGS TO KNOW

$100 Flat fee for utilities monthly

Free parking

Laundry on site



No Pets Allowed



