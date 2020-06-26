317 N MANCHESTER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Wonderful house, with excellent location close to DC in sought after North Arlington neighborhood. 4 BR, 3 Baths, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Laundry Room with washer and dryer, private backyard. Freshly painted and all new carpets. Backs onto beautiful Bluemont Park with a playground, tennis and basketball courts, baseball, football, disc golf, and other sports fields. Direct access to walking and biking trails. Biking to work an easy option. Very close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment and Metro bus stop. Walking distance to elementary school. Swim club close by. Very close to Route 50 and I-66 for easy commuting.