Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:04 AM

317 N MANCHESTER STREET

317 North Manchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 North Manchester Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Boulevard Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Wonderful house, with excellent location close to DC in sought after North Arlington neighborhood. 4 BR, 3 Baths, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Laundry Room with washer and dryer, private backyard. Freshly painted and all new carpets. Backs onto beautiful Bluemont Park with a playground, tennis and basketball courts, baseball, football, disc golf, and other sports fields. Direct access to walking and biking trails. Biking to work an easy option. Very close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment and Metro bus stop. Walking distance to elementary school. Swim club close by. Very close to Route 50 and I-66 for easy commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

