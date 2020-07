Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Walk to Fort Meyer, Cute Cape Cod Two Bedrooms and Loft. Full sized washer and dryer, dishwasher, fully fenced backyard with huge storage shed. 2 parking spaces on driveway and street parking. Back yard has synthetic lawn, no grass to cut. Granite Kitchen counters. Stainless Steel Appliances.Pls see www.jobinrealty.com under "Read First Rent Criteria" and if qualifications are met use "Jobin 4 Tenant App".